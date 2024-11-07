Formula-E deal transparent, boosted Hyderabad’s brand, claims KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, November 7, rubbished all allegations levelled against him concerning the hosting of Formula-E event in Hyderabad.

Addressing a press briefing at Telangana Bhavan here, KTR accused the Congress-led state government of unleashing a malicious and false campaign against him.

Necessary to sustain Formula-E: KTR

Confirming he ordered the release of Rs 55 crore funds through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in his capacity as the then municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) minister, KTR said it was necessary to sustain Formula-E in Hyderabad.

Stating that HMDA is an independent board, he said, “The chairman of the HMDA is the chief minister and municipal administration minister is the vice chairman. As an autonomous body, HMDA does not require the cabinet’s approval to release funds.”

He clarified that it was he who ordered the then special chief secretary for municipal administration and HMDA commissioner Arvind Kumar to release Rs 55 crore as funds in order to host the event. Additionally, he said that the objective behind hosting Formula-E was beyond motorsports.

“Formula-E was the platform to organise Mobility Week, designed to attract electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers in Telangana and improve the state’s economy in EV technology,” he told media persons.

He said that the main aim of hosting Formula-E in Hyderabad was to give global recognition to the city.

“It was a strategic move to enhance Hyderabad’s brand image and attract investments. We made Hyderabad known in 49 countries through the Formula-E race. But the present CM’s hasty cancellation of the event in the second year has cost the city Rs 700 crore and tarnished its image,” KTR said.

Prove I am corrupt: KTR

In response to accusations of corruption and misuse of money by Congress leaders, including chief minister, KTR challenged them to prove it, asserting there was no misuse of public funds. He accused the Congress government of spreading false information for political advantage.

“If anyone intends to imprison me out of political vendetta for bringing investments to Hyderabad, creating an incredible brand for the city, and generating employment opportunities through these investments, I will not back down. If they want to file a case against me, let them file it and arrest me. I will return stronger and continue to question the inept governance of the Congress as well as its unfulfilled promises,” he said.

The Formula-E debacle

The inaugural electric race in the country was held in February last year with KTR playing a huge role in bringing the race to Hyderabad.

After the Bharat Rashtra Samithi lost the state election to Congress in 2023, Formula-E dropped Hyderabad from the provisional calendar considering the operational challenges involved in hosting the first race.

It was later included in its final calendar in October 2023.

The Congress government initially signed a four-year agreement between Formula-E and Greenko. But after the inaugural edition, Greenko pulled out of the event.

Formula E accused the Congress government of breaching the multi-year agreement, adding that it is considering its position and what steps it may take under the Host City Agreement and applicable laws.

“It is deeply frustrating that we cannot build on the success of the inaugural race last year, which delivered almost 84m USD in positive economic impact to the region. We are also disappointed for our major Indian partners, particularly Mahindra and Tata Communications,” CEO of Formula-E, Jeff Dodds said then.

With the failure to retain the Formula-E race, KTR slammed the Congress government calling the decision “poor and regressive”.

Notice to Arvind Kumar

Then on January 9, this year, the Congress government issued notice to MA&UD, HMDA Arvind Kumar questioning the transactions of HMDA to Formula E before the signing of an agreement over the scheduled race.

Also Read After Formula E cancels race in Hyderabad, Arvind Kumar gets govt notice

The notice raised a question regarding the lack of action taken against the “promoter” of the Formula E race in Season 9, who was a gross defaulter. It also highlighted that the burden was borne by the government in Season 10 without any action being taken against the promoter.



