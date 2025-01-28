Formula E race: BRS files police complaint against Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including RS Praveen Kumar filed a complaint on Tuesday, January 28 against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy calling for called for an in-depth investigation into the cancellation of the Formula E race.

The complaint includes detailed information about the alleged repercussions of the cancellation. In its complaint, BRS leaders demanded the chief minister be named as an accused and summoned for police questioning.

They submitted their complaint at the Narsingi police station.

According to Praveen Kumar, when the BRS was in power, it meticulously planned the Formula E race to potentially boost Telangana’s revenue. The complaint also highlighted delays in establishing the E-Mobility Valley in Hyderabad, which could have attracted significant investments and created jobs.

“Revanth Reddy unilaterally cancelled the Formula E race, leading to significant losses, including the derailment of the E-Mobility Valley project and the loss of thousands of job opportunities,” Kumar stated.

He alleged that the Congress government has jeopardised the state’s progress through lacklustre governance and decisions that undermined Telangana’s growth trajectory.

Formula E scam

After the Congress party assumed power in Telangana, it was revealed that the previous BRS government spent Rs 54 crores including Rs 8 crores in taxes on Formula E, the organizers of Formula E Season 10 in Hyderabad without Cabinet approval. A memo was issued to IAS officer Arvind Kumar questioning the authorization for this transaction.

The state government also alleged that Rs 55 crores were spent on the event and raised concerns over inaction against Ace Nxt Gen, a Greenko subsidiary, for defaulting and withdrawing from the event. This led to the cancellation of the 2024 Formula E race in Hyderabad initially scheduled for February with organizers citing a “breach of contract.”

With the failure to retain the Formula E race, KTR slammed the Congress government calling the decision “poor and regressive”.

During a Cabinet meeting on December 16, a decision was made to advance the inquiry into KTR and the alleged irregularities.