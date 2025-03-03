Formula E race scam: Telangana ACB to re-interrogate KTR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has decided to re-interrogate Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and two other accused in the Formula E racing scam held in Hyderabad in 2023.

According to reliable sources, the ACB will issue notices within a week. Along with KTR, senior IAS officer and former Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar and retired HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy will be summoned again for questioning.

On February 15, in a set back to KTR in the Formula E case, the Supreme Court had dismissed his quash petition after letting his counsel withdraw the petition on January 15.

The investigation began after an FIR was registered over the alleged illegal release of funds for the Hyderabad Formula E event. In the initial phase, Arvind Kumar was questioned on January 8, KTR on January 9, and BLN Reddy on January 10. The case involves allegations of releasing Rs 58 crore without cabinet approval.

On January 18, the ACB questioned the managing director of the Greenko Group, which organized the Formula E race in Hyderabad. Sources indicate that Arvind Kumar admitted to releasing funds to a private company on KTR’s instructions.

The ACB’s decision to summon KTR and top officials again will revive public interest in the case. However, KTR has dismissed the investigation as a political vendetta.