Arvind Kumar grilled for third time in Formula E scam probe

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) commissioner Arvind Kumar on Thursday, July 3, appeared before the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the alleged Formula E scam worth Rs 54.8 crore.

Kumar is accused of transferring money in the case when he was Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule.

The ACB booked the case against him for transferring money without the consent of the cabinet. The ACB has already questioned BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) in the same case.

This is Kumar’s third appearance for questioning before the ACB.

In the FIR, the ACB declared him as the second accused in the case while KTR as A1 and BLN Reddy, the then Chief Engineer, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and presently retired from service.

The case was booked under Sections under Sections 13 (1) (a) read with 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 and Section 409 read with 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC).