Formula E ‘scam’ case: SC set to hear KTR’s quash petition today

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court is set to hear the quash petition of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, January 15.

KTR has approached the apex court to quash an FIR filed against him by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) concerning alleged financial irregularities related to the Formula E car race held in Hyderabad.

This hearing follows a setback for KTR when the Telangana High Court dismissed his earlier petition on January 7, which sought to challenge the ACB’s case.

The High Court’s ruling indicated that there were sufficient grounds for an investigation into allegations of misappropriation of funds during KTR’s tenure as minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD).

Specifically, he is accused of directing substantial payments to a foreign company without proper authorization for the Formula E event, raising concerns over compliance with local regulations and financial misconduct.

Despite KTR’s legal team’s request for an urgent hearing, the Supreme Court declined to expedite the process, stating that the matter would be addressed as scheduled today.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna emphasized that there was no compelling reason to alter the timeline for the hearing.

As KTR prepares for this critical legal battle, he remains confident in his position and has publicly asserted his determination to fight what he describes as unfounded allegations.