Formula E should happen in outskirts, not in middle of Hyderabad: Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana NSUI president Venkat Balamoor along with leaders of the Congress party on Saturday protested against the manner in which the state government has organised the Formula E races in the middle of the city.

They expressed dissatisfaction by holding placards and sloganeering in front of the Khairatabad signal.

“For the promotion of the new secretariat building chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and minister K T Rama Rao are creating issues for the public,” said the NSUI president.

Venkat said that the government’s priority should be to take good decisions for farmers and create employment opportunities for the youth rather than such races.

“F1 races should be held in the outskirts of the city, not right in the middle of the city, subjecting the people to grapple with the traffic. In future, we will stop any such races from being conducted in the centre of the city” said Venkat.

Former Telangana Youth Congress Leader Anil Kumar Yadav, Telangana State NSUI general secretary Lalith Yadav, Ritish Rao, National Coordinator Ajay, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Kundan, Ranjit, Nandu, Dikshith, Pavan among others were present for the protest on Saturday.

Traffic diversions and road blockages were implemented in the city to facilitate the Formula E race and the movement of MLAs taking part in the Assembly sessions.