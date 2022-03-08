Fossils aged six crore years found in Telangana

Hyderabad: The researchers of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam have found remains of silicified gastropods and pelecypods dating back to the Upper Miastrichian age (6.6 crore years ago). The fossils were found during the exploration of the agricultural fields on the outskirts of Borilalguda village of Kerameri Mandal in Kumrambheem Asifabad district.

The team found chert fragments containing the fossils that were examined by the retired Deputy Director-General, GSI. Dr Ch Venu Gopala Rao.

Rao identified them as silicified gastropods and pelecypods preserved as internal and external molds, partially exposed at places and filled with druzy quartz.

The New Indian Express quoted Dr. Rao as saying, “The fossils are Physa Principii and Physa Terpolensis and unidentified micro gastropods with dextral coiling pattern. Pelecipods appeared to be triangular in shape without any ornamentation, which points towards a possible unidentified species of Unio.”

He also said, “The area looks to be rich in fossils and is worth taking up further studies. Other microfossils, possibly Ostracodes and Charophytes are likely to be present there, considering the abundance of gastropods. The fossils found could be dated back to the Upper Miastrichian era (6.6 crore years ago). The area falls between Nagpur and Asifabad areas, where Palaeogeographic significance can be studied.”