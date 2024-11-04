Amer Ali Khan, Member of Legislative Council (MLC), today graced the foundation laying stone ceremony of the Asian Minorities University in Solapur, Maharashtra, as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the media after the ceremony, Khan emphasised the pivotal role education plays in the progress of communities. He said that education is a key factor that leads to socio-economic development, and that the basis on which stronger, and more prosperous communities are built.

Reflecting on the changing demographics in government representation in Hyderabad, Khan highlighted a significant decline in Muslim representation in government jobs, stating, “At the time of India’s independence, Muslims accounted for 42 percent of government jobs. Today, that figure has fallen to just 2 percent.”

He stressed the urgent need to address this disparity through access to quality education for all.

Khan also urged the community to prioritise the education of the girl child, and to draw inspiration from the life of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) honourable wife, Bibi Khadija (RA), who was a respected, and renowned businesswoman, and continues to be a role model for women.

The MLC praised the vision and efforts of the team behind the Asian Minorities University, describing it as “forward-thinking.” He cited the Osmania University in Hyderabad, Telangana, as a testament to progressive educational foresight.