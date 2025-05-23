Foundation for Rs 494 cr worth development work laid in Zaheerabad

The Telangana CM said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as many times as he can and seek more funds.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy lays foundation stone for work worth Rs 494 crores in Zaheerabad.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy laying foundation stone for work in Zaheerabad.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, May 23, laid the foundation stones for development works worth Rs 494 crores at Pastapur in Zaheerabad district. Stating that adequate funds will be earmarked for the development of Zaheerabad Assembly constituency, he announced that the government sanctioned 5612 Indiramma houses to the displaced of the National Investment and Manufacturing zone (NIMZ) in Medak.

The Telangana CM entrusted Congress leader Jagga Reddy with the responsibility of handing over the houses to beneficiaries and providing them livelihoods. He also instructed officials to take necessary action to grant Indiramma houses to those families.

“I will speak politics only during the election period and move forward for the development of the state along with all,” stated the Telangana CM explained. Revanth Reddy on Friday also said that leaders also brought to the notice of him about the requirement of funds for the development of Narayankhed constituency.

Revanth also criticised ex-CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) who he claimed made the promise of providing jobs to one person in every family. The Telangana CM accused KCR of securing jobs “to his family members only during his rule in the state” and added that top priority to recruitment has been given under the Congress government in Telangana.

Stating that the government will seek the union government’s help for the development of the state, the Telangana CM said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as many times as he can and seek more funds. “I will talk politics only during the elections and take forward the state towards development with the help of all,” he added.

Appealing to KCR, who is the the leader of the opposition, to attend the Assembly sessions and debate issues, the Telangana CM stressed that the opposition leader should give suggestions if the government commits any mistake. “People will teach a befitting lesson to the opposition leader if he restricted himself to attend the assembly session only during his rule,” added Revanth Reddy.

