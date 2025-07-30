Foundation for YIIRS school in Nalgonda on Aug 4: Min Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced on Wednesday, July 30 that the foundation stone for the ambitious Young India Integrated Residential School (YIIRS) will be laid in Nalgonda on August 4.

On the same day, the newly constructed minister’s camp office will also be inaugurated in the district, he informed.

Speaking after a comprehensive review meeting with departmental officials and consultants at his Hyderabad camp office, minister Venkat Reddy underscored the state government’s commitment to the YIIRS project, calling it a “flagship initiative” aimed at “revolutionizing the educational landscape for students from Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and minority communities,” a press release said.

The minister issued directives to officials to ensure the construction adheres to the “highest standards” and is to be completed within the stipulated 18-month deadline. The project, spanning 22 acres with a built-up area exceeding 5.36 lakh square feet, is estimated to cost Rs 200 crore.

YIIRS campus design

The YIIRS campus is designed to be a state-of-the-art facility, featuring academic blocks, residential quarters for both staff and students, a dedicated skill development centre, a modern theatre, comprehensive sports facilities, and a sprawling playground. These amenities are planned to meet world-class specifications, on par with leading corporate educational institutions, the release further said.

“This institution will be a game changer for students from poor and marginalised backgrounds,” minister Venkat Reddy stated, emphasising that “with access to high-quality education and global-standard skill development, their lives will change significantly.”

He urged officials to maintain personal oversight of the project’s progress to ensure its timely and quality execution.

The minister also extended his sincere gratitude to chief minister Revanth Reddy for sanctioning the school to Nalgonda.

The review meeting saw the participation of executive engineer Bala Prasad, various consultants, and other senior departmental officials.