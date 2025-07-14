Foundation laid for 650 bed hospital in Telangana’s Mancherial

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Sunday, July 14, laid the foundation stone for a 650 bed multi-super specialty hospital in Mancherial district.

After laying the foundation, the Health minister said, “The people of Mancherial no longer need to travel to Hyderabad for medical treatment.” Narasimha said that the new hospital has facilities equivalent to those at Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad.

“Once this hospital is operational, all types of medical services will be available locally to the people of Mancherial district,” Narasimha concluded.

On July 11, the health minister laid the foundation stone for a hospital in Nagarkurnool to be built at a cost of Rs 235 crore.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Health minister said, “Our goal is to transform Telangana into a model state for healthcare. Public hospitals will be upgraded to provide services on par with corporate facilities.”

He further said that the Telangana government is focused on delivering quality healthcare in rural areas and maintaining the public’s deep-rooted faith in doctors.

The foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital in Kalwakurthy town was also laid to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 45.5 crore.

Narsimha further said that all medical colleges would be provided with full-scale infrastructure, including appointments of assistant professors, digital classrooms, modern hostels, and laboratories. “Facilities in new colleges will match those of institutions like NIMS and Osmania,” he assured.