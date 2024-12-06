Women’s safety: Foundation laid for Learning-cum-Experience Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Women and Child Safety wing DGP Shikha Goel on Thursday, December 5 laid the foundation stone for the Learning-cum-Experience Center in Hyderabad.

The Learning-cum-Experience centre has been funded Rs 2.5 crore by VIARTIS a pharmaceutical firm through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. The project aims to promote women’s safety and empowerment in Telangana.

The new facility envisions the enhancement of capacity and outreach of the Bharosa Society, which operates under the patronage of the Women Safety Wing, Telangana.

Following the inauguration, Goel said, “Such initiatives have been instrumental in providing holistic support, including police assistance, medical care, legal aid, and psychological counselling to victims of violence and abuse.”