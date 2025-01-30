Hyderabad: The foundation stone for the much anticipated new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) will be laid on Friday, by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at Goshamahal.

Spread over 32 lakh square feet, the upcoming hospital promises to be a world-class facility with 2,000 beds. It will house 29 major and 12 minor operation theatres, cutting-edge robotic surgery units, and a dedicated transplant theatre. To ensure sustainable medical waste management, advanced biomedical waste disposal systems are propsed, along with sewage treatment (STP) and effluent treatment plants (ETP).

A hub for medical education

The new hospital is proposed to serve as a hub for medical education and training with 30 departments. A modern academic block will accommodate nursing, dental, and physiotherapy college.

The project includes a multi-level parking facility (ground-plus-two) and major road infrastructure upgrades around the police stadium. A government school currently on the site will be relocated and rebuilt.

The proposed hospital also has plans to have helipads to service air ambulance for critical medical cases and organ transplant recipients.

Revamping the surrounding area

The proposed hospital campus will cover 26 acres and 30 guntas, an adjoining 11-acre, 14-gunta area is proposed to be redeveloped by the police department to enhance their operational capabilities and improve coordination between law enforcement and medical services.

Honouring a rich legacy

Osmania General Hospital a symbol of Hyderabad’s history. Established in 1919 by Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad, it has been a lifeline for generations. Its origins, trace back even further to 1866, when Salar Jung I founded it as Afzalgunj Hospital.

OGH has been the first choice for thousands seeking medical care, treating over 3,000 outpatients and 1,200 inpatients daily. The hospital’s medical staff have performed 100 to 150 major surgeries every day.