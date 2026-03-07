Foundation stone laid for court complex in Telangana’s Sircilla

Karimnagar (Telangana): Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, on Saturday, March 7, virtually laid the foundation stone for a new court complex at Sircilla that will house 12 courts.

In his virtual address, the chief justice called upon advocates to actively safeguard the constitutional rights of citizens and contribute to strengthening the justice delivery system.

Referring to the pendency of cases in the district, Justice Singh said nearly 13,000 cases are currently pending in the Rajanna Sircilla district and stressed the need for coordinated efforts by the Bar and the Bench to ensure their speedy disposal.

The proposed court complex will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 81.60 crore and will accommodate 12 courts, he said.

Administrative Judge Justice N Tukaramji said the complex will come up on five acres of land and will provide improved infrastructure for the functioning of courts in the district.

Judges of the High Court, including Justice K Laxman, Justice Vijaysen Reddy, Justice N Narsinga Rao, Justice E V Venugopal and Justice Pulla Karthik attended the programme.

P Neeraja, Principal District Judge of Sircilla, other judicial officers and district officials were also present on the occasion.