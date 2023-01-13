Foundation stones laid for Basavanma, Kempe Gowda statues ahead of Karnataka polls

Bengaluru: After inaugurating the 108-feet tall statue of Bengaluru’s founder Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda recently, the ruling BJP government has laid the foundation stone for building of statues of Basavanna and Kempe Gowda in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performed pooja on Friday for the installation of statues. The 12th century social reformer Basavanna is revered by Lingayat community, from which BJP in the state derives strength. Kempe Gowda is an iconic figure for the Vokkaliga community which plays an important role in elections in south Karnataka.

Political experts say that this an attempt by the BJP to appeal to the both dominant communities in the state in the backdrop of assembly elections.

“The thoughts of 12th-century social reformers Basavanna and Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda must flow in the state,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after the programme.

He said that the spiritual thinking and the governance of these two great personalities must come to Karnataka and it must flow from the Shakti Soudha.

“Then it must flow across the State, witness development with the social amity, and become the best state in the country. The inspiration of these two persons must echo in the Vidhana Soudha and for this purpose, their statues are installed,” he said.

He said that a strong foundation has been laid to build a new Karnataka for the welfare of everyone and that work has started today.

The statues and other works will be ready within two months and then they will be inaugurated. “Today is the most auspicious day for Karnataka,” CM Bommai maintained.

“Both these two persons were born in Karnataka and created a revolution. While one person did it way back in the 12th century in the fields of society, economy, and spirituality and promoted the concept of universal brotherhood, another person built towns, the markets and gave pro-people governance.

In recognition of their services, the State Cabinet decided to install their statues in front of the Vidhana Soudha, and then took permission from the presiding officers of the State Legislative Assembly and State Legislative Council Visveshwara Hegde Kageri and Basavaraja Horatti respectively. Then the work was entrusted to Revenue Minister R. Ashok who has done the job very neatly, CM Bommai said.