Four African women escape from Bengaluru shelter home, FIR lodged

Bengaluru: Four African women housed at a shelter home in the city escaped by breaking a window, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place between 3 am and 6 am on May 11 at the ‘Home of Hope’ shelter run by New Ark Mission of India at Doddagubbi in north Bengaluru, they said.

According to a complaint filed by Srinivas N, the manager of the shelter home, the institution housed foreign nationals staying in Bengaluru under the directions of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

“In our shelter home, there were 22 male foreign nationals and 18 female foreign nationals who were brought from various police stations in Bengaluru,” the complainant stated.

Of this, four women, identified as Topista Kwikiriza, Nagawa Sheillah alias Tibiwa Irena, Safina Nakanyike, and Fitina Nzeyimana, allegedly escaped from the shelter home by breaking a window.

“After searching for them everywhere and failing to get any information, I came to the police station on Sunday and lodged a complaint,” Srinivas said, explaining the delay in filing the FIR.

Case registered

Police said a case has been registered under Sections 20 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, for alleged violation of FRRO directions.

Further investigation is underway, they said.