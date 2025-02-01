Four arrested for brutally murdering man in Hyderabad’s Balanagar

Hyderabad: Police apprehended four persons concerning the brutal murder of a man whose body was found in a garbage dump on Khaitan Company Road near Rajasthan Transport Limited in Balanagar.

On Thursday, January 30, Balanagar police constables who were on patrol duty received a complaint at 7:32 am about an unidentified body lying in a garbage dump in Cooperative Industrial Estate.

Upon reaching the scene, police examined the body and discovered it was bleeding from the left ear. The victim was described as a fair complexion, with a height of 5’4”, aged between 35-40 years wearing a round-neck blue coloured T-shirt and light blue-coloured jeans. He had two tattoos on both his hands.

Investigations led to the arrest of four persons. They have been identified as Akula Krishna, 42, Madaraboina Ravi, 39, Gurram Naresh, 39 and Gambu Shanker, 44.

Victim hit with metal rods

Krishna is a resident of Jeedimetla and works as an auto driver. During interrogation, he revealed an altercation with the victim regarding the repair of an auto motor. He then decided to kill him.

He hatched a plan with Ravi and Shanker who also had some enmity with the victim. Ravi, also an auto driver was a close acquaintance of the victim. Ravi took the victim to Edupayala Durga Bhavani temple where the four accused made him consume liquor and brutally attacked him with kicks and blows, hitting his head with metal frame rods.

They then took the victim, who was reportedly still alive, to Balanagar and again beat him mercilessly behind a lorry. After confirming his death, the four fled from the place.

The police analysed 50 CCTV cameras along the escape route and were able to arrest the four accused. They also seized the auto in which they transported the victim and his phone.