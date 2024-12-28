Four arrested for land grabbing at Hyderabad’s Shaikpet

The arrested accused were produced before the court which sent them to judicial remand.

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested on Friday, December 27, for land grabbing and forgery in Hyderabad’s Shaikpet area.

The accused were identified as  Vanga Santosh Yadav, Vikas Shrivastava, C Shanthi Kumar and Dokka Srikanth, along with two others including Sunitha Sharma and Savin Saxena, who, who prepared forged documents.

The gang used the documents to register a property at OU Colony in Shaikpet.

The Filmnagar police booked the accused for trespassing under sections 329(3), 324(5), 338, 340(2), 336(3), 61(2), 318(4), 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS). Sharma and Saxena are absconding.

