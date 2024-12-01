Jeweller arrested in Hyderabad for cheating investors

Dutt who owns a jewellery store in Jubilee Hills is accused of collecting a significant amount of money from various individuals, including actors from Tollywood and Bollywood

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based jeweller Kanti Dutt was arrested on Sunday, December 1 for allegedly cheating investors on the pretext of high returns.

Dutt who owns a jewellery store in Jubilee Hills is accused of collecting a significant amount of money from various individuals, including actors from Tollywood and Bollywood, by promising high returns on investments in his business.

However, the jeweller reportedly failed to deliver the promised profits, leading to allegations of fraud. Following a complaint, police registered a case and took him into custody.

Further details regarding the case are awaited.

