Four arrested for murder of 23-year-old in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: Four accused have been apprehended on Friday, March 27, in the brutal murder case of a 23-year-old plumber, Mohammed Salman, in Chandrayangutta.

While returning from a Ramzan party on March 23, Salman and his friend Irfan were stopped by one of the accused, Abdullah, after which Irfan transferred Rs 200 to Abdullah. The accused allegedly stopped them a second time, where Abdullah initiated a quarrel with Salman over a previous grudge.

Abdullah then struck Salman in the face using a knuckleduster. Aman hit Salman with a stone on his head, leg and shoulder, while Mateen and Sarver punched Salman repeatedly.

The accused fled the scene after locals and the victim’s mother intervened, and the police arrived. However, before escaping, Abdullah allegedly threatened to kill Salman and used abusive language.

The victim’s friend Irfan and his mother Sajeeda Begum filed a police complaint against the four assailants for their unprovoked attack after Salman was shifted to the hospital.

Salman sustained serious injuries and died while undergoing treatment in Osmania General Hospital on March 27 at 1:21 am.

The accused were booked under Sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 103(1) (murder punished with death or imprisonment), read with 3(5) (criminal offense committed by several acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.