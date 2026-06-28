Four arrested for slipper attack on Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar

Chikkaballapur: Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the slipper-throwing incident targeting Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar during the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations in Chikkaballapur, escalating the political controversy surrounding the event.

The arrests followed an overnight investigation by the Chikkaballapur Town Police. PSI Amar registered a suo motu FIR against those involved, charging them with assaulting a public representative, using abusive language and obstructing police personnel while they were performing their duties.

After examining CCTV footage from the venue, police arrested Akhil Reddy, Prakash, Mohan Raj and Mahendra, who are reportedly associated with the BJP and JD(S). Security has since been tightened around the town police station and other sensitive locations to prevent any further disturbances.

The incident unfolded at Kannada Bhavan during the Kempegowda Jayanti programme, where a group of JD(S) workers allegedly disrupted the event by raising slogans demanding that MLA Pradeep Eshwar step down from the stage. Religious leaders present at the function intervened and restored calm, allowing the programme to continue.

However, tensions resurfaced after the event concluded. During a procession, Pradeep Eshwar was travelling through the sunroof of his vehicle when he allegedly responded to slogan-shouting protesters by twirling his moustache and making challenging gestures. The confrontation quickly escalated, prompting some protesters to hurl slippers at the MLA before police intervened and detained several people.

Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner G Prabhu termed the incident unfortunate and confirmed that four accused had been taken into custody. He said strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for disrupting the public event.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge condemned the slipper attack, stating that such acts against an elected representative were unacceptable. He also urged political leaders and workers to avoid provocative behaviour that could lead to law and order issues while accusing the BJP and JD(S) leadership of failing to maintain discipline among their cadre.