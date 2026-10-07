Four arrested near Bollaram railway station with MDMA

Police said a Nigerian national who allegedly supplied the drugs is absconding.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Group of people standing and kneeling in front of a vehicle at night.
Four people were arrested for selling drugs in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department, Malkajgiri, on Tuesday arrested four persons near the Bollaram railway station allegedly involved in the sale and supply of MDMA.

The arrested were identified as Mohar Bandh, Samara Kumar, Shiva Charan and Jayanth. Around 6.59 grams of the narcotics, a car, two motorcycles and mobile phones were seized.

Police said a Nigerian national who allegedly supplied the drugs is absconding. A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace him.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The seized drugs and the arrested persons were handed over to the Alwal Excise Station for further investigation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button