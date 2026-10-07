Four arrested near Bollaram railway station with MDMA

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department, Malkajgiri, on Tuesday arrested four persons near the Bollaram railway station allegedly involved in the sale and supply of MDMA.

The arrested were identified as Mohar Bandh, Samara Kumar, Shiva Charan and Jayanth. Around 6.59 grams of the narcotics, a car, two motorcycles and mobile phones were seized.

Also Read Migrant worker held in Hyderabad with nearly 500 gm ganja

Police said a Nigerian national who allegedly supplied the drugs is absconding. A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace him.

The seized drugs and the arrested persons were handed over to the Alwal Excise Station for further investigation.