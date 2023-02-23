Four Bigg Boss 16 contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, see list

Mumbai: One of the most popular adventure reality shows in India Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to return with a brand new season. The rumours about the new season of Rohit Shetty-hosted show have been making waves on the internet — from tentative contestants list to premiere date.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will feature of the biggest names from the entertainment industry. The latest buzz has it that four Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been approached to participate in the show. According to the popular social media page, Bigg Boss Tak, the BB 16 contestants who are likely to take part in KKK 13 are:

Shiv Thakare

Archana Gautam

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Soundarya Sharma

While there is no official confirmation about the same, reports suggest that the talks between the celebrities and makers are on and if everything goes well, we might get to see their fearless side of personalities in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 soon.

This news has already created a lot of buzz among fans of the show and the Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Viewers are excited to see their favorite contestants in action.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is expected to premiere in April or May 2023 and will be aired on Colors TV. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting to know what the new season has in store for them. The show is expected to premiere in May 2023 and will be aired on Colors TV. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the new season.