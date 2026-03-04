Four booked under MCOCA for assaulting man, cop in Thane

The case was registered on Monday in connection with an incident that took place on March 1 in the Kalwa East area.

Published: 4th March 2026 10:25 am IST
Thane: Police in Maharashtra’s Thane have invoked anti-organised crime law MCOCA in a case against four persons who allegedly attacked a man and injured a cop, an official said on Wednesday, March 4.

Accused Swapnil Madhvani, alias Babu Kharkataya, and Sushil Kamble, alias Natya Bhai, along with their associates Bilal and Raju, assaulted one Shafikul Sheikh, the official said. Madhvani and Kamble are presently externed from the limits of Thane, he said.

One of the accused allegedly waved a knife in a public place, shouting threats and daring anyone to file a complaint.

When police attempted to apprehend them, one of them attacked a cop and slashed his right thumb with a blade, said the official from Kalwa police station.

A case has been registered against the four under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), he said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest them.

