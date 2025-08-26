Four dead after torrential rains wreak havoc in Jammu; traffic on NH suspended

Jammu: Four persons were killed and over two dozen houses and bridges were damaged as heavy rains pounded Jammu, where almost all water bodies are flowing above the danger mark, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere, officials said.

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways was suspended, while dozens of hilly roads were blocked or damaged by landslides or flashfloods, the officials said, adding the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine was also suspended as a precautionary measure in view of the rains.

Reports of damage to public and private infrastructure were also received from high altitude areas of Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Ramban and Poonch districts, the officials said, adding the real picture will emerge only after an assessment of the ground situation.

The officials said the overflowing Modhopur barrage has crossed one lakh cusec mark and is continuously rising, triggering heavy flooding in several low-lying areas along the Ravi river in Kathua district.

The officials said water levels in the Taranah River, Ujh River, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, and their tributaries in Kathua, Basenter in Samba, Tawi and Chenab in Jammu are simultaneously rising and have already crossed the danger mark.

Police and civil officials were seen repeatedly making announcements to the people to stay away from flooded rivers and shift to safer places.

The authorities have also issued district-wise helpline numbers and asked people to contact the numbers in case of any emergency for prompt action.

District wise Helpline numbers



For Emergency please contact the following numbers: https://t.co/an6QeFeZuE pic.twitter.com/SVLiiq8CiB — Divisional Commissioner Jammu (@Divcomjammu) August 26, 2025

Kathua receives highest rainfall

According to meteorological department, Kathua district recorded the highest 155.6 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am followed by Bhaderwah in Doda at 99.8 mm, Jammu (81.5 mm) and Katra (68.8mm).

Authorities have already issued advisories, asking people to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas amid the weather forecast predicting moderate to heavy rainfall at many places in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts with possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high altitude areas till August 27.

Quite serious situation: J&K CM

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the situation in many parts of Jammu province was “quite serious” and he will be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation.

He held a meeting in Srinagar to review flood mitigation measures at Jammu in view of incessant rains and directed the officers to maintain high alert and take all necessary measures.

“The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the mean time instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs (Deputy Commissioners) to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies,” Abdullah wrote in a post on X.