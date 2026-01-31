Four die as lorry rams car from behind in Choutuppal

Lorry rams into car from behind on highway at Choutuppal; vehicle completely damaged and four occupants die on the spot, police say.

Representational image

Hyderabad: Four people were killed in a road accident at Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

According to information, a lorry rammed into a car from behind on the highway. The lorry driver fled the scene after the accident.

The car was completely damaged in the collision, and the occupants died on the spot.

Victims travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad

The victims were travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad. The accident occurred during the early hours. Police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

