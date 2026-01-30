Hyderabad: Cement truck overturns on Neopolis stretch of ORR

The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the cement-laden truck, leading to traffic disruption on the Neopolis stretch of Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road.

Representational image

Hyderabad: A cement-laden truck overturned on the Neopolis stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad on Thursday, causing traffic disruption in the area.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, leading it to topple onto its side.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Police rush to accident spot

Following the accident, police personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the affected stretch using barricades and cones to prevent further mishaps.

Traffic was temporarily diverted as precautionary measures were put in place.

A crane was deployed to remove the overturned vehicle, and efforts were underway to clear the road and restore normal traffic flow.

Motorists were advised to avoid the stretch and take alternative routes until clearance operations were completed.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident are awaited.

