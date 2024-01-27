Four die in separate road accidents in Telangana

Hyderabad: In an alarming trend, three different road accidents claimed the lives of four people in the last two days.

On Thursday, January 27, a tragic accident killed a mother and son on the spot after they were hit by a speeding truck in Ibrahimpatnam.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Ravula Parvatham (45), and her son Ravula Bhanu Prasad (21), were traveling on a two-wheeler. They were hit by a DCM truck, killing both on the spot, police said.

Police said that as the truck hit the two-wheeler, the duo were thrown some meters away on the roadside due to the impact. Both suffered critical injuries and severe bleeding.

Another incident occurred in Sangareddy when an autorickshaw driver from Bhanur was heading towards Shankarapalli in his vehicle. Meanwhile, the RTC bus collided with the three-wheeler, killing the driver, identified as Anjireddy (39), on the spot.

The third incident took place on Friday, January 26, in Kachiguda, when a Rowdy sheeter collided with a truck while performing stunts on his two-wheeler in Old Basti. He was also killed on the spot, as per reports.