Four die of heat stroke in Telangana

Hyderabad: Four people have lost their lives in 24 hours due to rising temperature in Telangana. Officials of the Meteorological and Health Department advised the public to avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily and take measures to protect the neck and ears of those who are going out in the sun.

More than four districts of Telangana recorded temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius last day and 10 districts recorded 43 degrees Celsius. In Adilabad district, two people were confirmed to have died due to heat stroke, while one person each died due to heat stroke in Mancherial and Warangal.

In Adilabad, a 70-year-old farmer, identified as S. Lingaiah, died while working in the scorching sun in the fields, while in Nirmal, 45-year-old P Rajeshwar, who was working on the banks of a pond under the MGNREGS scheme, died of a sudden heart attack. In Mancharpal, 55-year-old fruit vendor L. Srinivas also died of heat stroke, while in Warangal, 67-year-old was also confirmed dead due to heat stroke.

On the increase in the intensity of heat, officials say that the temperature may increase further this week. In the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday, adding heat on the roads due to intense sunshine and dry weather.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 36 degrees while the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.7 degrees. There is a possibility of a drop in temperature in the state after April 17 and people will get some relief from the heat next week. There is also the possibility of unseasonal rains which can decline the intensity of heat, but before April 17, the weather will remain completely dry and the intensity of heat will continue to increase.