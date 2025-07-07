Four foreign nationals held for drug peddling in Hyderabad, deported

Hyderabad: The Narcotic Enforcement Wing arrested four foreigners involved in drug peddling in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The accused include two Nigerians, one Tanzanian and one from Sudan. They have been deported back to their respective countries.

The accused names are – 29-year-old Maxwell Anthony Izuchukwu and 38-year-old Chinaza Nnanna Vivian alias Ibrahim Niasha from Nigeria, 38-year-old Mwajuma Almasi Masisila from Tanzania and 27-year-old Ahmed Hamid Abujabr Hamid from Sudan.

According to police, all four landed in India through tourist, medical and student visas. They were found overstaying in India after their visas expired.

Their names have been blacklisted and from here on, they will be barred from entering India.

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) requests general public refrain from substance abuse. Contact 8712661601 for help.