Four from Telangana killed in road accident in Amravati

The accident occurred near Motha village on the Paratwada-Chikhaldara road, Superintendent of Police Avinash Bargal told PTI.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 17th September 2023 6:33 pm IST
Amravati: Four persons from Telangana were killed and as many injured after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Sunday morning, the police said.

The accident occurred near Motha village on the Paratwada-Chikhaldara road, Superintendent of Police Avinash Bargal told PTI.

Citing preliminary information, the SP said eight people from Telangana were travelling in a vehicle when it fell into a gorge. Visibility was poor due to fog at the time, the police official said.

The victims were apparently travelling towards Chikhaldara, a tourist place in the district.

Four occupants of the vehicle lost their lives, while the others were injured, he said. The injured were taken to a hospital in Amravati, the SP added.

