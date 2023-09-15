Telangana: Man bludgeons wife to death in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: An woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband with a hammer at Kummarikuntle village in Mahabubabad district on Thursday night, police said.

According to the police, the accused, Sattaiah was in an inebriated condition when he had an argument with his wife Thanda Rangamma, 60. Suddenly, he started beating her with a hammer causing her death on the spot.

Sattaiah was reportedly under treatment for mental health issues for several years.

Following the incident, police reached the spot and shifted the body to Mahabubabad district hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the accused has been taking into custody.