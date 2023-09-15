Hyderabad: 6 month old boy allegedly abducted at Niloufer hospital

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 15th September 2023 12:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: A six-month-old boy was allegedly abducted from Niloufer Hospital on Thursday night.

The father of the child Salman Khan, his wife, and the missing child Faisal Khan had come for treatment of their elder child at Niloufer Hospital.

The family came to the hospital from Gandipet, Ranga Reddy district.

The mother of the boy went out to bring food and when she returned with food, Faisal was missing.

A woman who was seated on a bed next to Faisal is suspected to have kidnapped the boy.

The police collected footage from closed-circuit cameras and formed special teams to rescue the child.

