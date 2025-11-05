Four from Telangana killed in road accident in Karnataka

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident occurred at Hallikhed in Karnataka when a van collided with a car, resulting in the death of four people from Telangana and leaving one person critically injured.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen, aged 40, Rachappa, aged 45, and Kasinath, aged 60, all residents of Jagannathpur village in Narayankhed mandal, Sangareddy district. Another victim is yet to be identified.

According to reports, the group had been travelling back from the Sri Dattatreya Temple at Ganagapur when their car collided with a speeding van. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely crushed.

Local authorities and emergency teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured person to a nearby hospital. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.