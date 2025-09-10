Four held for assaulting doctors, staff at Jhansi hospital

Based on a complaint lodged by Dr Mandeep Madia, police arrested Shivdeep, along with his associates Ritik, Deepak and Jayant Singh.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th September 2025 12:48 pm IST
arrested
Representational Image

Jhansi: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and staff at a private hospital here following a dispute over treatment and billing, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a nursing home in Navabad area of Jhansi on Tuesday when attendants of a patient allegedly manhandled doctors and hospital employees, said Jhansi Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Kumar Singh.

According to the police, Shivdeep, a youth from Dhamna Khurd area of Chirgaon town, was dissatisfied with his mother’s treatment and created a ruckus while she was being discharged. Following an argument over payment of bills, he returned with some associates and attacked the doctors and staff.

MS Teachers

Based on a complaint lodged by Dr Mandeep Madia, police arrested Shivdeep, along with his associates Ritik, Deepak and Jayant Singh.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th September 2025 12:48 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button