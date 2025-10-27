Four held for drug peddling in colleges in Telangana

250 grams of ganja were seized from them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th October 2025 11:48 am IST
Accused held for drug peddling in Telangana colleges
Accused held for drug peddling in Telangana colleges

Hyderabad: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) on Sunday, October 26 arrested four people for drug peddling in colleges in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar.

The accused were identified as Nani Kaushik, Abdul Rahaman a tea stall owner from Jadcherla , Subodh Kanth Sharma, a security guard and native of Bihar and Mithu Kumar Yadav, a security supervisor from Bihar.

Based on a complaint received via WhatsApp, the EAGLE team, in coordination with the Jadcherla police, apprehended the accused. 250 grams of ganja were seized from them; upon interrogation, the accused revealed that they sold the ganja to students.

Memory Khan Seminar

Yadav confessed that he procured ganja from Subodh Singh , a Nepalese national at Rs 9,500 per kg. All the accused were booked under sections 8(c) 20(b)(ii) (A) of the NDPS Act.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th October 2025 11:48 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button