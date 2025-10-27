Four held for drug peddling in colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) on Sunday, October 26 arrested four people for drug peddling in colleges in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar.

The accused were identified as Nani Kaushik, Abdul Rahaman a tea stall owner from Jadcherla , Subodh Kanth Sharma, a security guard and native of Bihar and Mithu Kumar Yadav, a security supervisor from Bihar.

Based on a complaint received via WhatsApp, the EAGLE team, in coordination with the Jadcherla police, apprehended the accused. 250 grams of ganja were seized from them; upon interrogation, the accused revealed that they sold the ganja to students.

Yadav confessed that he procured ganja from Subodh Singh , a Nepalese national at Rs 9,500 per kg. All the accused were booked under sections 8(c) 20(b)(ii) (A) of the NDPS Act.