Four held for forest official’s death due to electric wire trap

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested in connection with the death of a forest beat officer, who was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire trap set by poachers to kill wild animals in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Saturday, August 15.

The incident happened on the night of August 11. On getting information that poachers installed electric traps in the Nakirepeta forest area, forest beat officer B Naveen (37), along with other forest personnel, went to the spot to catch the culprits.

While they were searching the area for the accused, Naveen came in contact with an 11 KV live wire and suffered a fatal electric shock.

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Based on a complaint, a case was registered on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police launched search operations to identify and apprehend those responsible for the incident, a police release said.

During the investigation, police apprehended the four accused, who were allegedly involved in the incident.

Police seized binding wire and items used for installing electric fencing from the accused, it added.