Four held in Medchal for possession of hash oil, ganja

Hyderabad: Four people were arrested by officials of the Medchal excise police on Wednesday, July 2, while conducting checks on vehicles for the procession of a large amount of narcotic material.

The arrests were made at Medchal under a routine vehicle check drive, the officials said. The police seized 225 grams of hash oil, 475 grams of dry ganja, and four mobile phones from the accused.

They have been identified as Janam Mahesh, Narender, Kristo Philip, and Maria Shaji George. All four have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Excise officials stated that an investigation is in progress to identify the source of the contraband and the larger network behind its distribution. There are more arrests to be made as the investigation unfolds.