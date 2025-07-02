Hyderabad Mayor launches GHMC mosquito control drive at Banjara Lake

Hyderabad: As part of intensified mosquito control measures in Hyderabad, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday, July 2, launched drone spraying and fogging operations at Banjara Lake. The drive aims to curb the spread of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in the city during the monsoon, especially with rising complaints.

The complaints have increased since the closure of the Taj Banjara Hotel, leaving the lake in neglect. The lake can only be accessed by visitors at the Taj Banjara hotel and remains inaccessible to outsiders. It can be partially seen from a nearby temple and taller residential apartments located slightly farther away.

Residents living nearby raised concerns about the foul smell and the increasing mosquito menace.

The Mayor, who was accompanied by circle and zonal-level officials, also visited the ongoing cleaning activity at Banjara Lake, where organic waste and other waste are being cleared to avoid the breeding of mosquitoes.

Addressing the function, Mayor Vijayalakshmi emphasised taking proactive steps in controlling diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. “Mass awareness drives are also happening, coupled with targeted anti-larval operations to avoid outbreaks of disease during the monsoon season,” she added.

She said that pre-monsoon sanitation campaigns and fogging operations have been carried out in all the wards in four phases, with priority being given to dengue-reporting households and localities during the previous season. “Efforts are being made on a war footing to contain the spread by focusing on both affected premises and surrounding areas,” she said.

The Mayor requested residents near the Banjara Lake to maintain their houses and surroundings clean, prevent water stagnation, and assist GHMC teams engaged in spraying and fogging.