Banjara Lake neglect fuels mosquito menace, odour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Banjara Lake in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills has fallen into neglect following the closure of the Taj Banjara Hotel. The hotel was shut down earlier this year, on February 21, due to unpaid property taxes. Since then, no agency has taken over the upkeep of the lake.

Hyderabad residents allege foul smell, mosquito menace near Banjara Lake

Residents living nearby have raised concerns about the foul smell and the increasing mosquito menace. “We can’t even keep our windows open after 5 pm,” a homemaker told Siasat.com. “The mosquitoes are unbearable. We keep using creams and sprays, but my children still wake up with bites.”

Despite scorching heat and intensifying summers, Hyderabad residents have failed to find relief from mosquitoes.

Several residents said they had purchased homes in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills for the lake view, but the current condition has made it difficult to even open the balcony doors. “There used to be birds in the evenings, but now the lake is covered with water hyacinth. We can barely see any water,” another resident added.

The lake can only be accessed by visitors at the Taj Banjara hotel and remains inaccessible to outsiders. It can be partially seen from a nearby temple and taller residential apartments located slightly farther away.

Hyderabad’s Banjara Lake is covered in water hyacinth and garbage dumped nearby.

Suman, a Khairatabad resident who visited the temple on the lake bund, said, “The place smelled bad. I couldn’t wait to leave after darshan.” Commuters report a persistent odour in the area, especially during mornings and evenings.

Banjara Lake was part of a Rs 4.3 crore conservation project under the National Lake Conservation Plan between 2002 and 2009. An 800-mm RCC ring drain was constructed to divert sewage from entering the lake.

During the time of united Andhra Pradesh, the ministry of environment and forests noted that the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), in collaboration with Taj GVK, had prepared a conservation and management plan for the Banjara lake in Hyderabad.

For the past several years, the GHMC has been regularly maintaining the lake, ensuring that it does not become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. However, of late, GHMC apathy has caused trouble to residents of nearby areas.

A resident of Lake View Apartments said he filed a complaint with GHMC on April 19 regarding the mosquito menace and foul smell. However, no action has been taken yet.

GHMC responds

A worker on site, who spoke to this reporter, stated that he continues to clean the walking track and water the plants around the Banjara Lake, although the track remains closed to the public.

A GHMC official who spoke to Siasat.com informed that they had been receiving complaints from residents of the locality, however, they lacked information on the works carried out by the municipal corporation on the front. “We have been receiving complaints and have been reporting them to our department. However, we are uncertain as to what works have been taken up so far to curb the issues since the agency sometimes outsources the work.”

The GHMC official added that the situation was being monitored regularly and flagged issues that could be causing the menace. “We are monitoring the condition of the lake. Water hyacinth is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, as the larvae thrive around its roots. It cannot be removed manually—we need machinery. We plan to begin clearing the lake in the next few days, and the work should be completed within one to two weeks,” they assured.