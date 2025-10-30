Four Hindus held for ‘I Love Muhammad’ graffiti in UP temples

According to the police, the accused had deliberately painted the graffiti to falsely implicate local Muslims and incite communal tension in the area.

I Love Muhammad graffiti in UP temples
Four Hindu men were arrested for drawing I Love Muhammad graffiti in five temples in UP

Days after communal tensions simmered in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhagwanpur and Bulaqigarh villages, where ‘I Love Muhammad’ graffiti was found drawn on the walls of five temples, police have now arrested four Hindu individuals.

The arrested people are: Jishant Singh, Akash Saraswat, Dilip Sharma, and Abhishek Saraswat.

Initially, police had booked eight Muslim men, Mustaqeem, Gul Mohammad, Sulaiman, Sonu, Allahbaksh, Hameed, and Yousuf, based on the graffiti incident.

In a press briefing on Thursday, October 30, police said that the main accused, Jishant Singh, had a fight with Mustakeem, and in order to frame the latter, Jishant drew the graffiti on the temple walls with his friends.

Police said the four accused sprayed the slogan on multiple temples in the area earlier this week, sparking outrage and tension.

