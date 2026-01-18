Four IAS officers transferred by Telangana government

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, January 17 issued transfer orders for four IAS officers in the state.

According to a Government Order issued by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, K Haritha, an IAS officer of the 2013 batch has been appointed Collector of the Kommaram Bheem Asifabad district. She was serving as Special Secretary to the Finance department.

K Nikhila, an IAS officer of the 2015 batch, was serving as Joint Director of the Dr MCHRD Institute, and has been posted as Director of the fisheries department.

Also Read Telangana ACB nabs 3 govt officials, recovers Rs 85K in bribes

Venkatesh Dhotre, an IAS officer of the 2017 batch has been posted as Special Secretary to the education department. J Bhavani Shankar, a non-cadre officer who was serving as Joint Secretary to the government has been posted as the Executive Officer of the Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Yadagirigutta.

Prior to this, the Telangana government on Thursday, December 25 appointed IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan as Special Chief Secretary of the metropolitan area under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Ranjan’s appointment follows the final notification that the government issued to expand the GHMC to 300 wards, late on Thursday.

According to Government Order 1806 issued by the general administration department (Spl-A), Ranjan replaces Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, who held full additional charge (FAC).