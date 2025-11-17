Four including two minors held for murder of CCTV technician in Hyderabad

According to Raidurgam police, the accused were moving around Hitech City, Gachibowli and Raidurgam to rob.

Published: 17th November 2025 9:31 pm IST
Individual holding a knife
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police, on Monday, arrested four persons, including two minors, on charges of allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old CCTV technician to death earlier this month.

According to police, Mohd Rehaan, Mohd Ibrahim Ahmed, both 19, and two minors, were moving around Hitech City, Gachibowli and Raidurgam to rob.

Upon reaching Jubilee Hills, they offered a lift to the deceased, Saurabh Kumar, with the intention of snatching his mobile phone.

When Saurabh resisted, the gang fled the spot.

However, they returned with sharp objects, reportedly gathered from an under-construction site, and tracked Saurabh down, who was at FDDI College, and stabbed him before running away with his mobile phone.

Locals rushed a gravely injured Saurabh to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed.

