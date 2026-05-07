Four injured after TGSRTC bus collides with lorry in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Four people were lightly injured after the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus bound for Hyderabad collided with a stationary lorry on the National Highway 44 in Kamareddy on Thursday, May 7.

The incident occurred at 2 pm on the outskirts of Bikanur Mandal. The TGSRTC bus lost control and rammed into the stationary vehicle.

The driver and three others received minor injuries. The bus was travelling from Bodhan to Hyderabad.

A few days ago, another accident took place on the highway road resulting in the death of two people.

An ambulance from Hyderabad to Adilabad hit an overspeeding private bus from behind, leading to the instant death of driver Shikh Sardar, 35, and the patient Saleha Bhanu, 63. Saleha’s husband, who was also inside the ambulance, received critical injuries.