Five journalists among 19 killed in Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza

Suicide drone strike hit Nasser Hospital’s upper floors, followed by a second blast in a “double-tap” attack.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th August 2025 4:41 pm IST
Image shows four journalists who were killed in the Israeli strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, wearing press vests and protective gear.
From left: Mohammad Salama (Al Jazeera), Hossam Al-Masri (Reuters), Moaz Abu Taha (NBC), and Mariam Abu Daqqa (Independent Arabia & AP). Photo: X

Gaza Strip: At least 19 Palestinians, among them five journalists, were killed on Monday, August 25, when Israeli strikes hit the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Dozens more were wounded.

The journalists killed were identified as

  • Mohammad Salama (Al Jazeera cameraman)
  • Hossam Al-Masri (Reuters cameraman)
  • Mariam Abu Daqqa (Independent Arabia and Associated Press)
  • Moaz Abu Taha (NBC).
  • Ahmad Abu Aziz

Reuters photographer Hatem Khaled was injured.

MS Teachers

Several ambulance staff and civil defence workers also lost their lives while attempting to rescue casualties trapped inside the hospital.

As per the media reports, the assault was carried out by a suicide drone that struck the hospital’s upper floors, including the roof where journalists were present. Minutes later, a second strike hit as rescue teams rushed in, in what officials described as a “double-tap strike.”

The health ministry warned that repeated attacks on hospitals are accelerating the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system. Severe shortages of medicines, equipment and electricity have already forced many facilities out of service.

Nasser Hospital is one of the largest remaining medical centres in the enclave, treating thousands of war-wounded. Its targeting comes as the United Nations cautions that Gaza’s health sector is on the brink of total breakdown.

The latest deaths bring the toll of journalists killed since October 7, 2023, to more than 250, making Gaza the most dangerous place in the world for media workers.

According to the health ministry, at least 62,686 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign, with thousands still trapped beneath rubble.

Germanten Hospital

Note: This article has been updated to reflect the revised death toll, which has risen from 15 to 19.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th August 2025 4:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button