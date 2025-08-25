Five journalists among 19 killed in Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza

Gaza Strip: At least 19 Palestinians, among them five journalists, were killed on Monday, August 25, when Israeli strikes hit the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Dozens more were wounded.

The journalists killed were identified as

Mohammad Salama (Al Jazeera cameraman)

Hossam Al-Masri (Reuters cameraman)

Mariam Abu Daqqa (Independent Arabia and Associated Press)

Moaz Abu Taha (NBC).

Ahmad Abu Aziz

Journalist Ahmad Abu Aziz, of Quds Feed Network, succumbed to his injuries sustained earlier today during the horrific Israeli attack on Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, bringing the toll death toll to 20, including five journalists. pic.twitter.com/uRJZg0GSXJ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 25, 2025

Reuters photographer Hatem Khaled was injured.

Several ambulance staff and civil defence workers also lost their lives while attempting to rescue casualties trapped inside the hospital.

As per the media reports, the assault was carried out by a suicide drone that struck the hospital’s upper floors, including the roof where journalists were present. Minutes later, a second strike hit as rescue teams rushed in, in what officials described as a “double-tap strike.”

During a live broadcast on Al-Ghad TV, civil defense teams came under an Israeli airstrike in a second attack on Nasser Hospital, killing journalist and Reuters photographer Hussam Al-Masri along with others. pic.twitter.com/QbCFPIYPDN — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 25, 2025

🚨BREAKING : An Israeli massacre broadcast live ,Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza was hit, killing Reuters cameraman Hossam al-Masri.



Moments later, as medics and civil defense rushed in, Israel struck the same site again, leaving many more victims. pic.twitter.com/ARkYWZEw6q — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) August 25, 2025

The health ministry warned that repeated attacks on hospitals are accelerating the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system. Severe shortages of medicines, equipment and electricity have already forced many facilities out of service.

Nasser Hospital is one of the largest remaining medical centres in the enclave, treating thousands of war-wounded. Its targeting comes as the United Nations cautions that Gaza’s health sector is on the brink of total breakdown.

The latest deaths bring the toll of journalists killed since October 7, 2023, to more than 250, making Gaza the most dangerous place in the world for media workers.

According to the health ministry, at least 62,686 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign, with thousands still trapped beneath rubble.

Note: This article has been updated to reflect the revised death toll, which has risen from 15 to 19.