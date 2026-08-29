Four killed, five injured in head-on car crash in Karnataka

Tumakuru: At least four people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed and five others seriously injured after two cars collided near Godekere Gate in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk on Friday night, August 28.

The deceased have been identified as Anil, 32, and Vivek, 31, from Chikkanayakanahalli, and Davud Pasha and his three-year-old daughter Anaam from Turuvekere.

According to police, the accident occurred when a Kia car travelling from Turuvekere collided with a Volkswagen car coming from the Chikkanayakanahalli side. The impact was severe, leaving both vehicles badly damaged.

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Five people sustained serious injuries in the crash and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Further details about their condition were not immediately available.

The accident caused temporary disruption to vehicular movement around Godekere Gate. Police reached the spot, conducted an inspection and cleared the affected stretch.

A case has been registered at the Chikkanayakanahalli police station, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the fatal collision.