Two killed as speeding truck hits motorcycle in Chikkaballapur

Bengaluru: A young man and a woman were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Lingasettipura Gate in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur taluk on Sunday, August 16.

The victims, who are reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, had visited the Esha Adiyogi centre near Chikkaballapur and were returning on their motorcycle when the accident occurred.

According to preliminary information, the duo was passing through the Lingasettipura Gate area when a speeding truck allegedly rammed their motorcycle. The severe impact left both with fatal injuries, and they died on the spot.

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Police investigate

The accident led to panic among motorists and residents in the area. On receiving information, personnel from the Chikkaballapur Rural Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

The bodies were shifted for further procedures, while police began efforts to establish the identities of the deceased and contact their relatives.

Police have registered a case at the Chikkaballapur Rural Police Station and are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. The movement of the truck and the circumstances surrounding the alleged speeding are also being examined.

The exact cause of the accident and whether negligence or rash driving was involved will be established during the investigation.

Further details regarding the identities of the victims and the truck driver are awaited.