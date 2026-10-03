Four killed in bus accident in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A passenger bus plunged into a valley near Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad District on Friday, October 2, leaving four people dead and several others injured.

The accident occurred at 11:30 am when the bus, which was travelling from Ananthagiri towards Tandur, reportedly went out of control and veered off the road before falling into the valley. At least 40 passengers were present in the bus at the time of the accident.

A bus carrying passengers plunged into a valley near Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district on Friday, October 2, leaving four people dead and several others injured.



The accident occurred at 11:30 AM when the bus, which was travelling from Ananthagiri towards Tandur,… pic.twitter.com/8hO8jxeQPV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 3, 2026

Following the accident, locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the injured passengers.

Addressing the media, Vikarabad Superintendent of Police Sneha Mehra said, “Four people have been killed in the accident. The District Medical Health Officer and the hospital staff are monitoring patients who are seriously injured.”

Mehra said that critical patients are being shifted for super speciality treatment. A video shared online showed an injured passenger being shifted to the hospital.

Emergency services and police were expected to reach the spot to assist in the rescue operation and shift the injured to nearby hospitals.