Four killed in bus accident in Vikarabad

The accident occurred at 11:30 AM when the bus, which was travelling from Ananthagiri towards Tandur, reportedly went out of control and veered off the road before falling into the valley.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
An injured passenger being shifted to hospital
An injured passenger being shifted to hospital

Hyderabad: A passenger bus plunged into a valley near Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad District on Friday, October 2, leaving four people dead and several others injured.

The accident occurred at 11:30 am when the bus, which was travelling from Ananthagiri towards Tandur, reportedly went out of control and veered off the road before falling into the valley. At least 40 passengers were present in the bus at the time of the accident.

Following the accident, locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the injured passengers.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Addressing the media, Vikarabad Superintendent of Police Sneha Mehra said, “Four people have been killed in the accident. The District Medical Health Officer and the hospital staff are monitoring patients who are seriously injured.”

Mehra said that critical patients are being shifted for super speciality treatment. A video shared online showed an injured passenger being shifted to the hospital.

Emergency services and police were expected to reach the spot to assist in the rescue operation and shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
Back to top button