Four killed in car accident in Kerala’s Kannur district

Kannur: Four people died in a car accident near Koodali here while travelling to attend a wedding, police said on Saturday, July 11.

The incident occurred around 11.20 pm on Friday, July 10, when the car crashed into a tree and was completely wrecked.

There were five youths, all between the ages of 20-23 years, in the car and only one of them survived, but is in a critical condition, police said.

Of those who died, two were from Kerala, one person was from Hyderabad and the fourth was from Uttar Pradesh, an officer of Mattanur police station said.

The one person who survived is a Thrissur native, the officer said.

“They were coming from Bengaluru to attend the wedding of one of their relatives in Kannur when the accident occurred. The extensive damage to the vehicle indicates it was travelling at high speed,” he said.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after the inquest and postmortem procedures are completed, police said.