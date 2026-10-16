Four killed, over 20 injured in bus-lorry collision near Piriyapatna

MYSURU: Four people were killed and more than 20 others injured after a private sleeper coach bus collided head-on with a lorry near Kirnal Gate in Piriyapatna taluk of Mysuru district in the early hours of Friday.

The accident occurred at around 3.30 am when the lorry was travelling from Piriyapatna towards Mysuru and the sleeper coach was heading from Mysuru towards Kerala. The impact was severe, leaving four people dead at the spot and several passengers injured.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the government hospital in Piriyapatna. The injured were also taken to the hospital, where doctors and medical staff provided emergency treatment. Some of the injured were reported to be in a serious condition, according to sources. They may be shifted to other hospitals for advanced treatment if required.

Four people were killed and more than 20 others injured after a private sleeper coach bus collided head-on with a lorry near Kirnal Gate in Piriyapatna taluk of Mysuru district in the early hours of Friday.



The accident occurred at around 3.30 am when the lorry was travelling… pic.twitter.com/1odCupNy6F — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 16, 2026

Police and rescue personnel rushed to the accident site soon after receiving information. Local residents and other road users also helped in rescue efforts and provided information to the authorities.

The collision took place when many passengers on the sleeper coach were likely resting during the overnight journey. Several people sustained injuries in the crash, including those travelling in the bus and the lorry.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety in the region, particularly during the early morning hours when visibility and driver alertness may be affected.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances that led to the head-on collision. Further details about the identities of the deceased and the injured are awaited.